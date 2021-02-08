World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 9,175 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,040,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

AVTR stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

