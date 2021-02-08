World Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apache were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $29.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

