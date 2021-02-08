World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primerica were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.11 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

