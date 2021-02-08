World Asset Management Inc Makes New $261,000 Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,326,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $40.44 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

