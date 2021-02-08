World Asset Management Inc Sells 48 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

NYSE:CRL opened at $275.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

