World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $152.91 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

