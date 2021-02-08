Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.40

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $59.27, with a volume of 8554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 28,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $1,517,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 110.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

