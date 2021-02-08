Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $78.21 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.21 or 0.00169664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $247.46 million and $157.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,164,061 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.