Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 13,067 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

