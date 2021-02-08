Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $492.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

