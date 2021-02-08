Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 21,480 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $48.69 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.