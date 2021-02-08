WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. 2,342,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,476,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WW International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

