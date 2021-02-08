Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.69.

NYSE WH opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.10, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

