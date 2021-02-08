X-CASH (XCASH) Trading 101.5% Higher Over Last Week

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 101.5% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $147,521.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006413 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,157,278,582 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

