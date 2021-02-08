Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.91 EPS

Brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.21. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $13.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

