Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $438.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.40 million to $468.42 million. Express reported sales of $606.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Express by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

