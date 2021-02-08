Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 24,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,446. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.