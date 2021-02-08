Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce $102.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the highest is $102.80 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $78.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $378.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.80 million to $378.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $486.87 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $499.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

SMAR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,533. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $487,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,310,837.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,364 shares of company stock valued at $26,130,809 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1,407.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 96,757 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

