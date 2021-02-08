Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. 3,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $38.59.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

