Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Umpqua posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 438.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Umpqua by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 339,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.19. 1,596,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

