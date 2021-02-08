Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,725%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,500. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,003. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

