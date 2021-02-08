Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

