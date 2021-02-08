Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twitter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $302,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

