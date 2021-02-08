Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. Alimera Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALIM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

