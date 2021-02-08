Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $11,941,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $1,797,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.