Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after purchasing an additional 191,210 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 675,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 81.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 485,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 217,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,454. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $521.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

