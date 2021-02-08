Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.79. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,974. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,788,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

