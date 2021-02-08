Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. KBR posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 14,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.96 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KBR by 7,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

