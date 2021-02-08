Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KYMR traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. 63,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,804. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

