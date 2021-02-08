Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORMP stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

