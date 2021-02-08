Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post sales of $138.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.60 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $588.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $592.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $612.20 million, with estimates ranging from $594.90 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AOSL traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.38 million, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after buying an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

