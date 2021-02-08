Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($2.11). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.13) to ($3.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,476. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 7.47. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

