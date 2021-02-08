Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.64. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDW.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $150.39. 1,435,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $153.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

