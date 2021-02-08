Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.64). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.27. 111,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Muir acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4,437.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

