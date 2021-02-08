Zacks: Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOW.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 345,291 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in NOW by 4,964.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 183,152 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.63.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

