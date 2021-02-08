Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Radware also reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radware.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of RDWR opened at $29.10 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

