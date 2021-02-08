Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,881,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,196 shares during the last quarter.

SBH stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

