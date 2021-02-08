Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.10. Sysco posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 135.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

