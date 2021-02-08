Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.