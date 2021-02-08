Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Sell

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZGNX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,674,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zogenix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zogenix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 817,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zogenix by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 708,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 542,954 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

