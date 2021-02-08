Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Sell

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 5,922,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,711. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 907,591 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.