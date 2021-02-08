Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

EPC opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

