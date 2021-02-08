Zacks Investment Research Lowers ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $172.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $172.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.66. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $320.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ModivCare will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

