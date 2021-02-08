Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,235,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.