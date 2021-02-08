Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

RMTI opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of Rockwell Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 122,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 254,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

