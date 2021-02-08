Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of SCL opened at $120.40 on Thursday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

