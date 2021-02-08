Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 2,075 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

