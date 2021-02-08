Zeepin Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $199,595.84 and approximately $58,172.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00052002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00174425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00071131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00061873 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00066080 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00205968 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

