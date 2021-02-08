Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.58.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $158.19. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,746. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

