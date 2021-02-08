Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS.

Shares of ZBH opened at $159.89 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 999.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

